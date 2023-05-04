Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

