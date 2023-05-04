Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

Match Group Trading Down 2.9 %

MTCH opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

