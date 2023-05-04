Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.0 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

