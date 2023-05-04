Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 811 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STM opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

