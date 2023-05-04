Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 903 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $16,845,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Coann Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 899,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 394,256 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Trading Down 0.0 %

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

