Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,019,000 after acquiring an additional 167,740 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 184,030 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 931,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day moving average of $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

