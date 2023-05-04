Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ball by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Insider Activity

Ball Stock Performance

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

