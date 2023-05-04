Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

