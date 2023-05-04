Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $4,872,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

