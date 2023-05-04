Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Approximately 283,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 480,427 shares.The stock last traded at $10.29 and had previously closed at $9.36.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSO. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($11.87) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

