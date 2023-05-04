PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PENN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

PENN opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

