PerkinElmer (PKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. PerkinElmer has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.05-$5.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.05 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

