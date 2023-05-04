Peter K. Shagory Sells 2,442 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $140.21.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CONMED by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

