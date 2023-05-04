P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PFIN stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. P&F Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

