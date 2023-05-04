PGT Innovations (PGTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGTI opened at $25.47 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

In other news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,076.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,348,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,076.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

