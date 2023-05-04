Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
