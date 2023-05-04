Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

