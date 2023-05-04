Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1,368.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

