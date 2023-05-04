Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.03 EPS.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance
NYSE PXD opened at $207.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.