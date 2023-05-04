Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.03 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

NYSE PXD opened at $207.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

