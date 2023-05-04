PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $61.51 and last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 23213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.
The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.
PJT Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 28.49%.
Insider Transactions at PJT Partners
In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 143.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
PJT Partners Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
