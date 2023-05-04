Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%.
TSE:POW opened at C$36.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.46. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$29.76 and a 12-month high of C$37.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
