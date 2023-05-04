Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.00. Premier shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 212,733 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Premier alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,820 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.