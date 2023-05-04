Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their downgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $77.31.

PFG opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

