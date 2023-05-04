PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after buying an additional 124,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 885,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,787,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 in the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

