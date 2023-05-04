Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $197.00. 1,498,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,506,796 shares.The stock last traded at $124.75 and had previously closed at $128.31.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

