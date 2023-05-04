ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 397 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BancFirst by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BancFirst by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $118.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 40.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

