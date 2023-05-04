ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.5 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

