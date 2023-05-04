ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $268,487.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,636,385.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $268,487.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,636,385.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,877,045 shares in the company, valued at $384,019,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,275 shares of company stock worth $13,746,811. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

