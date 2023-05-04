ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,828 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $184,658.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,082. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on SILK. Argus increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.