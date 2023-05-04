ProShare Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in TowneBank by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 48,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in TowneBank by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $22.22 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.