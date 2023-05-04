ProShare Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 38.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $689,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $834,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,628,729. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

