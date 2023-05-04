ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

CLDX opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.13. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,765.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

