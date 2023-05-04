ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

