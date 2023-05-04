ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 474,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.