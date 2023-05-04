ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

