ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRTV opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

