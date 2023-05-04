ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

