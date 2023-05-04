PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKFGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

BKRKF stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

