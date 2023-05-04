Public Equities L.P. Invus Purchases 31,557 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 31,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $202,911.51. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,059,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,630.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of SRRK stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
