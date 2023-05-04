PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,473 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

