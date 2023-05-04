Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Pure Storage stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

