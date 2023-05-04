Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issued By Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Curaleaf in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Alliance Global Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
