Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issued By Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Curaleaf in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Alliance Global Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

