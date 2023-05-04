Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.08. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of C$851.20 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFY. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.09.

DFY stock opened at C$35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.33. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$29.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

