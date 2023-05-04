Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Issued By Northland Capmk

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of GRRR opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRRR Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

