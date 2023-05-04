Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Issued By Northland Capmk

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of GRRR opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.
Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile
Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.
