Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Issued By Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$124.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$121.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$105.57 and a twelve month high of C$129.25.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.72 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. 52.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

