Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

PRU stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $111.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 76,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

