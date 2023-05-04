Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By Wedbush

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.19) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 152.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

