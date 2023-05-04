Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Definity Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

DFY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.09.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$35.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.33. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$29.83 and a 52 week high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$851.20 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

