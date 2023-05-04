Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

TELUS Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.91.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.86. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.94 and a one year high of C$32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

