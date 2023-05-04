Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WWW. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

