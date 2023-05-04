Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

BHF opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial



Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

