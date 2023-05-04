Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.75 EPS.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHF opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
See Also
